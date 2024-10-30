Textile exporters concerned over refund delay

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the disbursement of outstanding refunds amounting to Rs328.5 billion in various categories.
The PTEA said that despite repeated assurances, exporters are still awaiting their rightful refunds, which had placed immense financial strain on businesses and adversely impacted the growth potential of the textile export sector.
The breakup showed that the FBR withheld a refund of Rs55bn under sales tax, Rs105bn under the head of deferred sales tax refunds, Rs25bn under duty drawback and another Rs100bn under the income tax head.
Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024
