Textile exporters concerned over refund delay

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 09:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­i­stan Textile Exporters Ass­o­ciation (PTEA) has expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the disbursement of outstanding refunds amounting to Rs328.5 billion in various categories.

The PTEA said that despite repeated assurances, exporters are still awaiting their rightful refunds, which had placed immense financial strain on businesses and adve­rsely impacted the growth potential of the textile export sector.

The breakup showed that the FBR withheld a refund of Rs55bn under sales tax, Rs105bn under the head of deferred sales tax refunds, Rs25bn under duty drawback and anot­her Rs100bn under the income tax head.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024

