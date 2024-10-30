Ishaq Dar announces arrests in attacks on Chinese

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday announced breakthrough arrests tied to recent attacks on Chinese nationals, pledging unwavering protection for the citizens of the country’s closest ally.

Mr Dar’s statement came at a conference by the Pakistan-China Institute, titled “China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation and Global Leadership”, where he underscored Pakistan’s commitment to security amid rising incidents targeting Chinese citizens within its borders.

Without disclosing specifics, Mr Dar confirmed that authorities had apprehended multiple suspects believed to be involved in recent incidents.

“Most of the attackers have been hauled up,” he disclosed. “We will leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and properties of Chinese in Pakistan. These suspects will face justice after due process, and further details will be shared directly with President Xi Jinping during President Zardari’s visit to China next month.”

China’s envoy urges Pakistan to take decisive action to safeguard citizens, investments

Earlier this month, a suicide attack near Karachi’s airport, claimed by the Baloch­istan Liberation Army, left two Chinese citizens dead and 10 others injured.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, speaking on this occasion, expressed Beijing’s concerns over these threats and urged further action to safeguard Chinese citizens and investments.

“Security of Chinese citizens is paramount for President Xi,” Mr Jiang said, adding that Mr Xi has emphasised this in his meeting with Pakistani leaders on multiple occasions.

Mr Dar also referenced internal security challenges, indirectly criticising former Pakistani intelligence chief Faiz Hameed, who is currently undergoing a court-martial trial, for previous policies that Mr Dar said have weakened Pakistan’s security landscape.

Emphasising Pakistan’s determination to combat terrorism, Mr Dar highlighted the government’s recent counterterrorism operation, Azm-i-Istehkam, as a step toward restoring stability. He noted that while Pakistan faces minimal external military threats, “inimical forces” are aiming to weaken it economically.

China and Pakistan’s strategic alliance, anchored by CPEC, remains strong, Mr Dar stressed, adding that Pakistani security forces are fully committed to safeguarding this partnership as it continues its expansion into critical economic sectors.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024