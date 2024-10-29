Australia rest Test stars for Pakistan T20 series

SYDNEY: Australia on Monday left out their Test stars for the home T20 series against Pakistan, with a new captain set to be named.

The three-match T20 series next month will conclude only four days before Australia embark on the first of a five home Tests against India.

Selectors rested fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, along with other Test players Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.

All-rounder Cameron Green is injured and will miss the entire Australian summer.

Marsh is the usual T20 captain, leaving Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell and Matt Short in the mix to take charge against Pakistan.

Fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson all return after injuries for the matches in Brisbane on Nov 14, Sydney two days later and Hobart on Nov 18.

“This group of players have all represented Australia in T20 cricket, so we look forward to them continuing to enhance their international experience,” said chief selector George Bailey.

Bailey said the captain would be announced closer to the series opener while adding, “I think there’s a number of players with the ability to captain, and some that have had some captaincy experience as well.”

The T20s follow a three-match ODI series against Pakistan beginning on Nov 4.

Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc were included in the one-day squad announced two weeks ago.

T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024