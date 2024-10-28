Global activists in Karachi seek mobilisation for ‘World Peace March’

Rafael de La Rubia

KARACHI: Peace activists from Spain, England, Italy, Australia and Nepal arrived in the city on Sunday as part of their efforts to mobilise academic institutions and grassroots movements to join the ‘3rd World March for Peace and NoViolence’.

So far, 93 countries have joined the initiative by the organisation ‘World Without Wars and Violence’, with 70 endorsing it.

Addressing the media at Karachi Press Club, the activists explained that their peace march that began at Costa Rica’s ‘University for Peace’ on Oct 2 in honour of Gandhi’s birthday, would culminate in Costa Rica on January 5, 2025.

University for Peace, the world’s only institution of its kind, was founded by the United Nations in 1980 to train students from over 120 countries to promote a peaceful future.

The group leader, Rafael de La Rubia from Spain — a member of the Nobel Peace committee — appreciated the government and people of Pakistan on a warm welcome.

He explained that universities and grassroots movements worldwide have joined their movement for peace and non-violence, adding momentum to the march. He suggested there would be a “radical difference” in the world if students committed to using their knowledge to benefit humanity, rather than supporting violence.

He also addressed global efforts for nuclear non-proliferation, as well as the issues of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

In response to a question, he noted that Palestine and Kashmir are under ‘international pressure,’ and that their movement aims to mobilise people for peace in these regions.

Antonio Carvallo from England said the peace march has many dimensions, describing peace as a personal endeavour. He shared that they are promoting the teachings of notable humanists like Martin Luther King Jr, who advocated for inner peace and non-violence, to encourage a non-violent mindset globally.

The three other members of the team are Declan Hague from Australia, Federica De Luca from Italy, and Tulsi Maya Sigdelis from Nepal.

Krishan Sharma, a civil society leader who is hosting the global peace activists in Karachi, said this was their first visit to Pakistan where they engaged with civil society organisations and that many varsities have invited them to foster a sense of peace and non-violence among students and academics.

He added that the delegation would also visit Sindh Assembly on Monday.

Mr Sharma expressed hope that Pakistan’s efforts to support peace in Palestine and Kashmir, along with such global initiatives for peace and non-violence, would yield positive result.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2024