E-Paper | October 27, 2024

Four FC men injured in Duki IED attack

Saleem Shahid Published October 27, 2024 Updated October 27, 2024 08:10am

QUETTA: Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured when a bomb exploded near their vehicle in Duki district of Balochistan on Saturday, officials said.

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by unknown miscreants at the roadside in the Mand­aytak area detonated when the FC patrol was passing through the area.

“Four FC soldiers were injured in the blast,” a senior security official said, add­ing that they were pat­r­o­lling for the security of tru­cks carrying coal to Pun­jab from Duki coal fields.

FC personnel and police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the district hospital in Duki.

Later, a bomb disposal squad visited the scene of attack and collected evidence. Initial investigation showed the IED was detonated with remote control.

Security in Duki, a coal-rich area, has been incre­ased after several violent attacks targeting miners in the past few months.

On Oct 11, armed assailants killed 21 coal miners and left six others injured in the coal field area. The assailants also destroyed ten mines and burnt equipment and machinery.

Brothers shot dead

In Mastung, bullet-riddled bodies of two brothers were found in the Splingi area on Saturday.

The two were kidnapped by unidentified armed men while attending a wedding ceremony the other day.

Authorities were alerted by the locals about the presence of the bodies. After receiving the information, Levies personnel arrived at the site, took the bodies into custody and shifted them to the district hospital.

The victims were shot in the head from a close range, Levies officials said.

One victim was identified as Khushhal Bangulzai, while the identity of his brother could not be ascertained immediately.

The bodies were handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Region on edge
Updated 27 Oct, 2024

Region on edge

If the global community is serious about de-escalation in the region, it must call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
Series win, at last
27 Oct, 2024

Series win, at last

NOMAN Ali and Sajid Khan walked off after England’s second innings, jointly holding the ball having all but ...
Crimes of collusion
27 Oct, 2024

Crimes of collusion

MULTIPLE socioeconomic factors propel criminal practices. Preying on the poor for astronomical profit tops the list....
Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...