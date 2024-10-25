Shakeel’s gritty century lifts Pakistan to parity in third Test against England

Middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel’s gritty century helped Pakistan fight back to equal England’s first innings total of 267 at tea on day two of the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The 29-year-old left-hander held Pakistan’s innings together with an unbeaten 107, built run-by-run with 75 singles, and only four boundaries.

He defied England with an eighth wicket stand of 88 alongside Noman Ali who made 45 before falling in the final over before the break to spinner Shoaib Bashir.

At the break, Sajid Khan was the other unbeaten batsman on one. Pakistan still have two wickets to build up a lead in their bid for a series-clinching win.

The visitors looked to be in control when young spinner Rehan Ahmed bagged three quick wickets to leave Pakistan teetering at the end of the first session.

England were eyeing a lead after Ahmed’s burst left Pakistan on 187-7 at lunch but the Shakeel-Noman stand turned those expectations into frustration.

Shakeel batted with composure and reached his fourth Test hundred with a single off Rehan in a resistance-packed 250 minutes of batting.

Noman — surviving a leg-before decision on review and a dropped catch off Joe Root — assisted Shakeel admirably, hitting a six and two fours as the duo helped Pakistan add 80 in the second session.

Rehan’s 3-54 sent Mohammad Rizwan (25), Salman Agha (one) and Aamer Jamal (14), back to the pavillon and threatened to derail Pakistan.

England’s frontline spinners Jack Leach and Bashir could not extract the same sharp turn from the pitch as rival Sajid Khan, who took 6-128 to dismiss the visitors for 267 on Thursday.

Pakistan resumed the day at 73-3 in search of a lead to press for a series win.

But Shakeel was the only batter able to press on after reaching double figures. He added 53 for the fourth wicket with captain Shan Masood who fell to Bashir for 26.

It was England’s first breakthrough, as Masood edged to slip. Pakistan looked to be getting their innings back on track as Rizwan joined Shakeel and the pair put on 52 for the fifth wicket.

Rehan trapped Rizwan and Agha leg before in successive overs and then bowled Jamal to give England the edge.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.