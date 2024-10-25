Full court reference for CJP Isa’s farewell underway

A full-court reference to bid outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is currently underway, where lawyers and fellow judges are recounting his tenure’s highlights.

Justice Isa was sworn in as the 29th CJP on Sept 17, 2023 at a symbolic ceremony, where his wife Sarina Isa was standing beside him as he read out the oath.

Justice Yahya Afridi, who was nominated by a newly formed Special Parliamentary Committee (SPC), is set to take oath as the next CJP tomorrow (Saturday).

The full court reference is being live-streamed on the Supreme Court’s website and its YouTube channel.

Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who would have become the CJP had the 26th Amendment not been in place, was unable to attend the gathering as he was gone for Umrah along with his family.

The seats next to the CJP — usually occupied by Justice Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar — were seen taken by Justice Afridi and Justice Aminuddin Khan instead due to their absence.

Justices Ayesha Malik, Athar Minallah and Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan were also not present at the occasion.

Others attending the event included Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Shahid Waheed.

Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice-Chairman Farooq H. Naek, and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Shahzad Shaukat spoke on the occasion.

In his speech, CJP-designate Afridi described Justice Isa as a “good, hearing human being” but also warned of his “fury”.

Justice Afridi said: “If you meet, greet and treat Justice Faez Isa with a smile and humility, he will reciprocate with such gentle softness, likeness and care that it will leave you astonished.

“If you in any way provoke him, awoke the bear, then even hell hath no fury to match his and only god may help and save you,” he added.

After attending the full court reference, CJP Isa will also att­end a luncheon reception being hos­ted by CJP-designate Justice Afridi on the Supreme Court premises.

Justice Isa had already declined a dinner arranged by the SC at government expense, saying the dinner would have cost the nation Rs2 million. During the full court today, Justice Afridi said the dinner’s expenses would be borne by him and other judges have also been asked to contribute.

