PM Shehbaz calls for speedy FBR reforms to facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz has once again asked the officials to speed up reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue and complete the process on time.

While chairing a meeting on the progress of reforms in the FBR on Thursday, the prime minister stressed the need for a “cordial and friendly” environment for taxpayers in the organisation.

He said the use of modern technology was imperative to make taxation and revenue collection systems more effective.

PM Shehbaz also instructed the officials to formulate a strategy for the restructuring of Pakistan Revenue Automa­tion Limited.

Pays tribute to polio workers

He also called for enhancing the professional capabilities of FBR officers and ensuring their effective utilisation.

The prime minister gave dir­ections to further streng­then the system to check smuggling.

Active Taxpayers’ List

The FBR has also made changes to the system of the Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL) to ensure proper documentation of tax-paying citizens.

The list, which includes the names of those who have filed their annual tax returns — will now be updated daily instead of weekly.

According to the FBR, changes have been added to the Income Tax Rules, 2002 to ensure transparency.

The taxpayers who had submitted their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the tax year 2023-24 by the due date or within the extended deadline will be included in the ATL immediately.

The move is likely to facilitate late filers. It will ensure that taxpayers who file their returns are reflected as active taxpayers promptly, enhancing real-time accuracy and fa­­cilitating compliance, the aut­h­ority added.Additionally, taxpayers who file their returns after the due or extended date may still be included in the ATL upon payment of the surcharge specified in section 182A of the Income Tax Ordinance.

Polio Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday paid rich tribute to efforts and sacrifices of polio workers, and support of international partners and reiterated the government’s resolve to make Pakistan a polio-free country to save future of millions of children.

Speaking at an event on World Polio Day dedicated to recognise services and sacrifices of polio workers, the prime minister said that the resurfacing of polio cases in the country required concerted efforts to fight the menace.

He claimed the government would face the challenge with an unwavering commitment to purge the country of this crippling disease.

The prime minister, who earlier launched a nationwide polio vaccination drive by administering polio drops to children, appreciated support provided by the World Health Organisation, Unicef and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.

“With this commitment, we will achieve success and polio will be pushed out of the country and will never be allowed to resurface,” Mr Sharif resolved. He also appreciated the Saudi government’s support to achieve this objective.

Labour attachés

Meanwhile, the prime minister has directed the newly appointed community and labour welfare attachés at Pakistani missions abroad to work diligently to find employment opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan.

“I am confident that your appointment has taken place through a highly transparent process,” the prime minister said while talking to the group of attaches who met the prime minister at the PM House.

He said the welfare of overseas Pakistanis should be their top priority. “Overseas Pakistanis who are bringing billions of dollars to Pakistan are our assets,” he said.

