E-Paper | October 25, 2024

PML-N’s Saad Rafique sees outgoing CJP as hostage to past bitterness

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 09:11am

LAHORE: PML-N senior leader Khwaja Saad Rafique has praised Chief Justiceof Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa for his integrity and competence, but regretted that some of his verdicts were tainted by “his anger” against the Imran Khan regime.

The former railway minister also regretted that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah couldn’t become the top judge of the country.

Saad, who appears to be dissatisfied with ‘power politics’ his party’s leadership has apparently opted for, says on his X account: “Justice Qazi Faez Isa is now becoming a part of history. His competence and integrity have always been unquestionable. However, due to his independent thinking, he was repeatedly targeted with hatred and vengeance by the mindset of [former army chief’] General Bajwa, Imran Khan, and [ex-CJP] Saqib Nisar. Unfortunately, after becoming chief justice, he could not forget that period of vengeance, and at times, his anger influenced some of his decisions.”

Commenting on CJP Isa’s role in addressing the disunity among the judiciary, the PML-N leader says: “Qazi Faez Isa also failed to keep the judiciary’s freedom-advocating judges united. Had these judges remained impartial and united, the country’s situation would have been different.” However, he praised the outgoing CJP for not seeking extension to his tenure.

Praises Justice Isa for competence, integrity

Deploring that the senior-most judge, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, couldn’t become the CJP, he says, “Justice Shah is a capable, honest, impartial, and independent judge. It is regrettable that he will not become chief justice as he fell victim to the internal factionalism of the judiciary and the tumultuous national politics.”

He added that Justice Shah’s decision regarding the reserved seats might have aligned with the ground realities, but it conflicted with the Constitution and the law. Judges can’t rewrite the Constitution, he remarked.

Saad described the upcoming chief justice, Yahya Afridi, as a highly professional, capable, impartial, and independent judge. “Restoring the neutrality and dignity of the Supreme Court will be his [Justice Afridi’s] biggest challenge,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2024

