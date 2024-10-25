E-Paper | October 25, 2024

Safa Gold Mall sealing order of CDA set aside

Published October 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set aside the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Safa Gold Mall sealing order.

IHC Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz noted that the CDA initially allowed the owner to construct on the extra space, but later on realized the permission was granted erroneously.

The judge held that the private businessman could not be penalized for the mistake of the CDA’s employees.

CDA had auctioned plot No 5 in Jinnah Super Market in 2010, where its health department was once located. But in a highly questionable move, the civic agency converted the health facility in to a commercial plot.

While sealing the building in 2022, CDA defined that the floor-area ratio of the building would be 1:5 with 100pc coverage and the number of storeys was ground-plus four, thus capping the height of the building.

Later, the plot owner, in connivance with the CDA officials, constructed three additional and unauthorised storeys.

Though he got permission from CDA for three additional storeys, but when the matter was highlighted, the CDA withdrew the permission of three additional storeys.

Later, the matter was probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and several CDA officials as well as owner of the mall faced jail.

