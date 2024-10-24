ECP to hear cases against 3 legislators next month

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of disqualification references against three parliamentarians till next month.

One of these references was against Adil Bazai, a PTI-backed independent who was elected as MNA from a constituency in Quetta. The PML-N claims he had joined the party.

The reference against Bazai had been forwarded by the NA Speaker on a complaint filed by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The reference said Bazai did not vote on the finance bill despite the PML-N’s instruction.

Another complaint was filed against him when he did not turn up to vote on the 26th Amendment.

Adil Khan Bazai had denied last month newspaper reports that he had joined the PML-N. “Demolition machinery has been sent to Adil Khan Bazai’s house in Quetta because he has refused to vote for the government’s amendments.

“This is how this government is using techniques used by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank to terrorise people,” Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, recently posted on X.

Presiding over a three-member bench of the ECP on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja asked Bazai’s brother about his whereabouts. The brother replied his whereabouts were not known. The bench ordered that a copy of the reference be provided to Bazai’s counsel and sought a reply during the next hearing.

The bench also gave more time to PTI’s Senator Saifullah Abro to submit his reply to a disqualification reference filed against him.

During the hearing, both Abro’s lawyer and Peoples Party Senator Shahadat Awan, who had filed a complaint against Abro, appeared before the ECP.

Abro’s lawyer said his client had not received a copy of the application and requested more time to submit a reply.

The ECP granted the request and told Saifullah Abro to submit his response. The next hearing will be on Nov 11.

Senator Shahadat Awan and Majid Mahmud had filed the reference against Senator Saifullah, alleging that he submitted false experience documents for a technocrat seat and did not declare all his assets in the nomination papers.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had forwarded the reference to the electoral body a few days ago.

The third reference was filed against MNA Sohail Sultan by Nasrullah Khan, who is a resident of Swat. Sohail was elected in the Feb 8 election from a Swat constituency with PTI’s support.

Sohail Sultan, his lawyer and counsel for the petitioner appeared before the forum. His lawyer contended that their case was already pending before the high court and that now it will go to a constitutional bench of the High Court.

ECP Member from Sindh Nisar Ahmed Durrani observed that “we have nothing to do with constitutional benches”.

“We are a constitutional forum ourselves,” he emphasised.

The CEC pointed out, however, that the High Court had issued a stay order till Nov 7 and added he would continue proceedings if the stay was vacated after that date. The hearing was then adjourned till Nov 11.

The reference was filed for disqualification of Sohail Sultan under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, which alleged that the lawmaker had provided false information to the ECP regarding his employment status.

It was pointed it that the PTI legislator held the position of KP deputy attorney general before his election, which was a violation of the law barring government employees from contesting elections until two years after their retirement.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024