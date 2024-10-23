E-Paper | October 23, 2024

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia express resolve to facilitate investments in key sectors

Dawn.com Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 04:28pm
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Aljadaan, on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC. —@Financegovpk/X
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Aljadaan, on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC. —@Financegovpk/X

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his Saudi counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan on Wednesday expressed their resolve to deepen economic ties between Islamabad and Riyadh by facilitating investment in key sectors.

In a post on X, the finance ministry confirmed that Aurangzeb met the Saudi minister of finance on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Washington DC.

Aurangzeb is leading a delegation that includes the finance secretary, economic affairs secretary, State Bank of Pakistan governor, and other key officials from the financial sector.

During their week-long visit, the Pakistani delegation is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with IMF and World Bank leaders. Bilateral meetings are also on the agenda, with discussions planned between Pakistani officials and their counterparts from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other allied nations.

“[The] two ministers resolved to further deepen mutually beneficial economic ties, enhance bilateral trade, & facilitate invest[meant] in key sectors,” the statement read.

“Saudi minister shared his experience of reforms in the energy sector. Both sides agreed to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”

‘Great potential’ to increase bilateral trade with Turkiye

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with Turkiye’s finance ministry, Aurangzeb stated that there was “great potential to enhance the current volume of bilateral trade.”

The finance ministry said that in a meeting with Turkish Economy Minister Mehmet Simsek, the finance minister recalled “historical, fraternal bonds and multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye”.

The finance minister also added that “Pakistan could learn from Türkiye’s experience of power sector reforms”, inviting Turkish firms to enter “mutually beneficial” joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...
The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...