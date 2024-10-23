Kartarpur corridor deal extended until Oct 2029

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Tuesday announced a five-year extension of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Agreement, ensuring continued access for Sikh pilgrims to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The announcement was made by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and India’s Ministry of External Affairs through separate statements issued from Islamabad and New Delhi.

The corridor agreement was initially signed on Oct 24, 2019, for a five-year period. The extension will, therefore, allow the corridor to operate beyond its original expiration date of Oct 24, 2024. Inaugurated on Nov 9, 2019, the corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

The agreement that governs the use of corridor provides for up to 5,000 pilgrims on a daily basis to visit the shrine without a visa from dawn to dusk, although they are required to carry a passport. They are, however, not allowed to stay overnight.

The corridor operates throughout the year, except on days of closure mutually agreed upon by both governments. The pilgrims, as per the agreement, are charged $20 per person as service charges for using the corridor.

“Its renewal underscores Paki­stan’s enduring commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence,” FO said in a statement. It highlighted that since the corridor’s inception, thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India have benefited from visa-free access to the sacred site for Sikhs where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, spent his final days.

The establishment of the corridor, which was referred to as a “Corridor of Hope” by United Nations Secr­etary-General António Guterres, is seen as a fulfillment of the longstanding aspirations of the Sikh community.

The FO emphasised that Pakistan remains dedicated to protecting the rights of religious minorities and facilitating access to religious landmarks.

India’s Ministry of External Aff­airs, in its statement, noted that the agreement’s renewal was achie­ved through diplomatic channels. It exp­re­ssed satisfaction that the exte­nsion would ensure “uninterrupted operation” of the corridor for pilgrims from India visiting the gurdwara.

Interestingly, India raised concerns over the $20 service charge levied by Pakistan on each pilgrim. “In view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims,” the ministry said.

Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar commented on the extension via X (formerly Twitter), reiterating the Indian government’s commitment to facilitating access for the Sikh community.

“PM @narendramodi’s government will continue to facilitate our Sikh community’s access to their holy sites,” Jaishankar posted.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2024