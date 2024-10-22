E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Newly formed Special Parliamentary Committee to nominate next CJP today

Nadir Guramani Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 01:48pm
A combination photo of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar and Yahya Afridi. — SC
A combination photo of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar and Yahya Afridi. — SC

The newly appointed Special Parliamentary Committee (SPC) is set to nominate the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) today from among the three most senior Supreme Court judges after it meets at 4pm.

CJP Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire as the top judge on October 25. Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was previously set to be the next CJP under the seniority principle.

However, the newly enacted 26th Constitutional Amendment has brought numerous changes pertaining to the judiciary, among which is the process of appointing the CJP.

Under amendments to clause 3 of Article 175A, instead of the president appointing the “most senior judge of the Supreme Court” as the CJP, the top judge will now be “appointed on the recommendation of the Special Parliamentary Committee from amongst the three most senior” SC judges.

After Justice Shah, the next two senior apex court judges are Justices Munib Akhtar and Yahya Afridi.

The SPC, which was formed a day ago by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, comprises eight MNAs and four senators nominated by their respective parliamentary leaders. Political parties have representation in the committee based on their strength in the parliament.

The committee comprises PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar; PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Senator Farooq H. Naek; Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Raza; PTI-affiliated MNA Gohar Khan and Senator Ali Zafar; Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Rana Ansar; and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s Senator Kamran Murtaza.

According to a notification issued by the NA secretariat, an in-camera meeting of the special committee will take place today at 4pm.

However, according to a post on PTI MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram’s X account, the party’s political committee decided that the PTI would not participate in the meeting.

Under the recent amendment, the committee would send the nominee’s name to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who shall forward the same to President Asif Ali Zardari for the appointment.

The Karachi Bar Association has criticised the “non-transparent and hasty manner” in which the 26th Amendment was passed. It said there was no justifiable reason to deny the appointment of Justice Shah as the next chief justice.

Lawyers’ leaders have vowed to launch a protest movement against the Amend­ment along the same lines as the one in 2007.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...
26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...