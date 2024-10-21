E-Paper | October 21, 2024

Group of American-Muslims announces support for Kamala, Walz

Dawn Report Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 07:55am
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris walks to her limo upon arrival at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 20, 2024. — AFP File Photo
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris walks to her limo upon arrival at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 20, 2024. — AFP File Photo

KARACHI: A group of American-Muslims has announced support for Democrat Kamala Harris for the upcoming election of US president and her running mate Tim Walz.

According to a statement on Sunday, the group said that as Americans they believe national security must be grounded in integrity and truth and their leaders must foster an America that gives “to bigotry no sanction”.

They said that the upcoming election presents a clear choice: a future that engages all Americans and promotes prosperity, peace, and democracy, or one that divides, eliminates freedoms, and thrives on chaos and dishonesty.

“As American-Muslims, who have served our country in and out of government, in both Democratic and Republican administrations, we believe in a foreign policy that strengthens alliances, defends human rights, and supports democracy — making America stronger,” said the statement signed by several figures representing various fields.

“While we may have policy differences with Vice President Harris and [Minnesota] Governor Walz, they offer the best path forward. They understand that America’s strength lies in honouring commitments, standing up to despots, defending freedom, promoting peace, and uniting people. By contrast, former President [Don] Trump will undermine alliances, align with autocrats, subvert truth, and promote opportunities only for the few.”

“We support Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz to lead this nation forward,” said the group, including Shuja Nawaz,

founding Director of the South Asia Centre, Atlantic Council, adding “We call on all Americans to join us in voting for them this November, ensuring a future where unity prevails, and national security is in the hands of responsible leaders who will keep us safe.”

Published in Dawn, October 21th, 2024

US Elections
World

