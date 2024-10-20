UN official laments funding cut by US, praises public generosity

MARA Kronenfeld

“WE are here to tell America the truth about what is happening,” says Mara Kronenfeld, Executive Director in US of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees.

She poured her heart out about the catastrophe in Gaza in an exclusive interview with Dawn.

The UNRWA was established by the United Nations in 1949 after the forced displacement of 750,000 refugees in what is remembered by Palestinians as Nakba. The UNRWA USA has been hit hard by the suspension of US funding following Israeli accusations that 12 of the agency’s 13,000 Gaza-based employees were involved in the Oct 7 raids in Israel.

As the largest donor, the US contributes between $300 and $400 million annually, according to Reuters.

The funding freeze has come at the worst possible time, leaving a $160m gap in the agency’s budget.

The interview with Ms Kronenfeld was conducted with teary eyes and tissues as she recounted some of the horrors that Gaza is facing.

Young children have been forced to look for food for their families and people have to wait in queues of 500-1,000 souls to access basic necessities such as baths.

American grassroots support

While mainstream media paints the US as steadfastly supporting Israel, Ms Kronenfeld believes there is a growing divide between public opinion and political decisions. “In my personal opinion, there is a strong divergence between the political elite and the public. Polls have shown that the vast majority of people in the United States, including Democrats, favour a ceasefire.

“But the administration is indifferent to public opinion,” she said.

Nevertheless, she added, American people have stepped up to bridge the funding gap. “Last year, donations to the agency in the United States amounted to $5m. This year, they are projected to reach $50m.”

While the number of donors has surged from 7,000 to 130,000, the average contribution stands at $400 — an indication of “strong grassroots momentum”.

“Going by the last names, donations are coming not just from Palestinians, but also from Arabs, South Asians, and even Jews,” Ms Kronenfeld notes.

As a Jewish woman married to a Muslim, she reflects onthe significance of Passover, a Jewish holiday that celebrates the liberation of the oppressed. This year, many Jewish people chose to donate their money to UNRWA USA during Passover.

As the granddaughter of a Jewish refugee who fled Germany during World War II, Ms Kronenfeld recalls how Jews have stood up and declared, “Not in our name”, to express their disapproval of Zionist ideology and current Israeli policies.

‘A stain on character’

Commenting on the moral state of the USA, Ms Kronenfeld said it is the ‘worst thing’ that the US has withheld funding at a time when famine stalks Gaza and over 42,000 people have being killed since Oct 7 last year.

About 17,000 children have been killed, with many more surviving as amputees, forming what may be the largest cohort of child amputees in history.

“To withhold funding at this moment is, in my opinion, a moral stain on this country (US) and on our government,” she says.

While UNRWA was supposed to provide only primary and secondary care, it has become the largest medical provider in Gaza Strip.

In a scenario where 20-year-old Palestinian Shaaban Al Dalou burned alive in a hospital, with an IV drip still in his arm, the US has blocked Gaza’s largest medical provider’s access to finances.

Petty actions

Israeli authorities continue to impede aid through a complex and arbitrary inspection process, Mara Kronenfeld said. Aid trucks destined for Gaza are subjected to excessive inspections at the Rafah border crossing, where even trivial items like tent poles or water taps are flagged for removal.

This deliberate obstruction slows down an already desperate aid flow, forcing trucks to return to the back of miles-long queues that spill over into Eygptian territory, the UN official lamented.

According to a BBC report, no food aid has entered northern Gaza in the first two weeks of this month. This has strengthened fears that Israel is pursuing “a policy of starvation”.

Talking about Hani Al Madhoun, Director of Philanthropy at UNRWA, Ms Kronenfeld says he has lost about 150 members of his extended family since October last year.

“Yet he continues to raise funds tirelessly, achieving the highest GoFundMe donation record in history.

“His efforts support a soup kitchen, a school, and a health clinic in northern Gaza run by his family. These are critical lifelines that had to shut down after Israel’s re-invasion of the region.”

Zakat as a lifeline

Since she is married to a Muslim, Ms Kronenfeld appreciates the importance of Zakat. She emphasises that UNRWA donations are Zakat-certified and tax-deductible in the US.

“Every Zakat penny goes directly to those in need, with no overhead deductions. Donations can be made to UNRWA directly through its website, UNRWA.org, or to its American chapter.”

As the war-ravaged areas of Gaza descend further into hell on Earth, it’s not just a test of international diplomacy, but of basic human compassion. With the American elections approaching, perhaps a spark

of empathy from ordinary people can begin to turn the tide and make a difference where it’s needed most.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024