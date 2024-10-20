Adiala jail admin, PTI disagree on facilities provided to Imran

• Gohar says PTI founder not allowed to exercise, demands better facilities

• Jail admin says former premier given all facilities as per jail manual, undergoing regular check-up

ISLAMABAD: As the PTI interim chairman complained about the conditions party founder Imran Khan had to endure in Adiala jail, the prison administration on Saturday clarified that the former prime minister was enjoying all the facilities available under ‘B Class’ and as per the jail manual.

In a press conference after a meeting with the PTI founder, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that Imran Khan was not being provided facilities in jail and power to his cell had remained disconnected for the past five days. He alleged that the electricity remained disconnected in Imran Khan’s cell for five days and he had not exercised for the last two weeks.

“After October 3, we had a meeting with the founding chairman in Adiala Jail for 45 minutes. The good thing is that Mr Khan was looking in good health. However, for the first time in his life, the founding chairman shared the situation of his cell in Adiala Jail. He told us that there was no electricity in his cell for five days and he has not done exercise for the last two weeks.”

According to Barrister Gohar, “He informed us that he had been deprived of television for the last two weeks and was unaware of any development regarding the constitutional amendment. He (Imran) also criticised the arrest of his sisters,” he said.

“We were hoping that we would be allowed to meet [him] for one and half hours but we were directed to leave after 45 minutes. Imran Khan has given us four names and suggested discussing [the draft of the amendment] with them. We will try to meet Mr Khan again on Monday,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said it was unacceptable the way the government was threatening people. Replying to another question, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had the full support of Mr Khan.

‘All facilities for Imran’

On the other hand, the jail administration refuted the claims. The jail superintendent clarified that the PTI founder was being provided all the facilities as per the rules and regulations under the ‘Class B’ status.

The jail official clarified that the PTI leader was provided with all the necessary facilities according to the law and rules, including food, health, study, and exercise.

“Power supply to the PTI founder’s barracks is uninterrupted. The Punjab government has provided a prisoner to prepare meals for him, who prepares breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” he said.

While giving the details of meals over the last few days, he said coffee, chia seeds, beetroot juice, yoghurt, and dates were being provided to the PTI founder for breakfast; chicken, yoghurt, coke, salad, and green tea for lunch; and porridge, coconut, coconut water, and grapes for dinner. The jail superintendent stated that the PTI founder’s meals were prepared under the supervision of the assistant superintendent and served after proper checking.

“The doctors deputed in the jail check the prisoner’s health three times a day and all vital signs are checked regularly. During the last two weeks, the prisoner has not been found to have any disease and is completely healthy,” he clarified.

In response to the claims of the PTI leaders that only one doctor from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) visited Mr Khan for his check-up, the jail superintendent stated that two days ago, medical specialists from Pims Islamabad examined the PTI founder thoroughly and prepared a comprehensive report that was sent to the government and the PTI leadership.

Talking about the newspaper facilities, he said that the PTI founder was also provided with a daily newspaper. Furthermore, the PTI founder was provided with walking and exercise facilities and he spent two hours daily exercising in the open courtyard of his barracks, he claimed.

“The jail administration is fulfilling its duties regarding the security, safety and health of the PTI founder according to jail rules, regulations and facilities provided by the government,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024