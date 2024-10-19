SHO held as probe begins into Ghotki gun attack on former MPA Sardar Shar

SUKKUR: An investigation has been initiated into the allegation that SHO Abdul Shakoor Lako of the Shaheed Deen Mohammad Leghari (SDML) police station was involved in the Monday (October 14) firing on the vehicle carrying former MPA Sardar Shaheryar Khan Shar near the riverine area of Ghotki district.

Sardar Shar’s bodyguard, Ali Mohammad Shar, was killed and former’s two associates, Jan Mohammad Bugti and Sohrab Shar, were wounded in the attack.

Although the Sardar had escaped unhurt in the attack, his whereabouts had remained unknown for hours after the incident. A strong contingent of police riding armoured personnel carriers had to be sent deep into the riverine area along Ubauro town’s outskirts to safely rescue him.

The attack was carried out at Nek Morr (turning) which falls within the limits of the SDML police station of Ubauro taluka.

Investigation transferred to Sukkur after suspect accuses Ghotki SSP of animosity

Two days later, on October 16, an FIR was registered against 19 nominated and three unknown suspects at the SDML police station. Interestingly, the nominated suspects included SHO Lakho.

Ghotki SSP Hafeezur Rehman Bugti on Wednesday took SHO Lakho in custody on the basis of the FIR. It was not known whether any of the other nominated suspects were detained or arrested over the last three days.

Conspiracy alleged

SHO Lakho seemed baffled when the SSP took him into custody, apparently without any initial inquiry having been conducted into veracity of the allegation against him. SHO Lakho was taken away by a police team led by SSP Bugti of Ghotki.

The SHO believed that what was happening with him now was a conspiracy against him.

“The SSP wants to implicate and fix me in the case with ulterior motives,” he was quoted by some local reporters present in a court, where he was produced for his remand, on Thursday.

They reported that the SHO also expressed his apprehension that he might be killed on some pretext.

Probe transferred to Sukkur police

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday appointed Sukkur SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to investigate the whole episode.

Accordingly, SHO Abdul Shakoor Lakho was handed over to a Sukkur police team that had proceeded to Ghotki for taking him into its custody, sources said.

Contents of the FIR

The FIR was lodged by Mumtaz Ali Shar, brother of slain bodyguard Ali Mohammad Khan Shar, who was stated to be also a ‘close associate’ of Sardar Shaheryar Shar. The police registered the case under Sections 302, 324, 148, 149, 427, 109 and 337H2 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The complainant stated in the FIR that on October 14, 2024 at around 3:30pm, some armed men attacked the vehicle carrying former MPA Sardar Mir Shaheryar Khan Shar along with his associates, including his (complainant’s) brother, near Nek Morr (turning) within the limits of the Shaheed Deen Mohammad Leghari police station in Ubauro taluka of Ghotki district.

He stated that Shaheryar Shar escaped unhurt in the attack but his close associate Ali Mohammad Khan Shar was killed and other companions suffered gunshot wounds.

The complainant nominated 19 suspects and stated that three others were not known to him.

The known suspects booked vide the FIR included SHO Abdul Shakoor Lakho. The complainant alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the SHO.

Ghotki SSP Hafizur Rehman Bugti had placed SHO Lakho under suspension soon after the FIR was registered, according to the Ghotki police.

Ghotki SSP’s video message

In a video message circulating on social media, SSP Ghokti is found explaining his position in the matter. He says that an FIR was lodged [in the October 14 firing incident] and the complainant had nominated SHO Abdul Shakoor Lakho as well.

He says Lakho had been arrested and has now been taken into police custody. He holds out the assurance that merit would be upheld and justice would be done. Raids would be conducted to arrest other suspects nominated in the case, he adds.

He also promised that he would keep the Sukkur DIG updated about developments in the case.

He says that the IGP would be briefed about the case as well.

