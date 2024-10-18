Mahrang seeks removal of name from no-fly list

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and the Director General of Immigration and Passports in a petition filed by the leader of Baloch Solidarity Committee Dr Mahrang Baloch seeking removal of her name from the no-fly list.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition and after preliminary hearing directed the Ministry of Interior to submit the response by the next date of hearing.

Mahrang Baloch, who appeared in court alongside her counsel Imaan Mazari, stated that she was prevented from boarding an international flight at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on October 7.

Advocate Mazari informed the court that Baloch was stopped from travelling without prior notice, raising concerns about her inclusion on the no-fly list.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Farooq inquired why the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was made a party to the case, to which Mazari responded that they had been informed the agencies were involved in managing the no-fly list.

The Chief Justice advised the counsel to concentrate on the authorities concerned instead.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024