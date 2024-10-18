E-Paper | October 18, 2024

Mahrang seeks removal of name from no-fly list

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 09:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and the Director General of Immigration and Passports in a petition filed by the leader of Baloch Solidarity Committee Dr Mahrang Baloch seeking removal of her name from the no-fly list.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition and after preliminary hearing directed the Ministry of Interior to submit the response by the next date of hearing.

Mahrang Baloch, who appeared in court alongside her counsel Imaan Mazari, stated that she was prevented from boarding an international flight at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on October 7.

Advocate Mazari informed the court that Baloch was stopped from travelling without prior notice, raising concerns about her inclusion on the no-fly list.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Farooq inquired why the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was made a party to the case, to which Mazari responded that they had been informed the agencies were involved in managing the no-fly list.

The Chief Justice advised the counsel to concentrate on the authorities concerned instead.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...