HRCP demands ‘freedom of movement’ after Mahrang Baloch allegedly stopped from flying to US

Dawn.com Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 08:48pm
Baloch rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch address a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday. — screengrab
Baloch rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch address a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday. — screengrab

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday demanded “freedom of movement” for rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch after she was allegedly prevented from boarding a flight to the United States to attend an event.

Last week, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader was featured in Time magazine’s ‘2024 Time100 Next’ list for “advocating peacefully for Baloch rights”.

The list showcased 100 young individuals “who are not waiting long in life to make an impact” and included artists, athletes, and advocates. The magazine said the list aimed “to recognise that influence does not have [requirements] … nor does leadership look like it once did”.

Last night, she alleged she was offloaded by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport from a flight to the US via Dubai to attend a gala by the magazine.

Dawn.com has made attempts to get FIA’s version on the matter.

In a statement issued today, the HRCP condemned Mahrang allegedly not being allowed to travel.

It added that the activist was reportedly given no reason for being prevented from boarding the flight, pointing out that she was not placed on the Exit Control List either.

“We are also concerned to learn that her passport and mobile phone were reportedly confiscated by law enforcement authorities.”

Lauding her work to highlight issues in Balochistan, the HRCP pointed out that she was internationally recognised for her efforts.

“To prevent her from travelling overseas is a flagrant violation of her right to freedom of movement and expression. She must be allowed to travel freely and safely within and outside the country.”

Dr Mahrang, while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club today, alleged that she and those with her were “harassed” on their way back from the airport.

“It was a painful and distressing ordeal to endure such inhumane treatment in this country, merely because I am a human rights activist,” she added.

Dr Mahrang was pushed into the limelight when she began to spearhead protests after her father, Ghaffar Longove, went missing in December 2009 from outside a hospital in Karachi. Her father’s mutilated body was found in 2011.

In December 2023, Dr Mahrang was one of the organisers of a large march and sit-in in Islamabad to protest enforced disappearances. After the protesters arrived in Islamabad, they faced a crackdown at the hands of the police. Over 200 protesters were detained and only released after the intervention of the high court.

According to a report released in July, a total of 197 missing persons cases were reported in the first half of 2024 alone, with a vast majority recorded in Balochistan.

