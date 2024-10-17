Renovation to ‘significantly increase’ seating capacity at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Though the massive reconstruction work currently being carried out at the Gaddafi Stadium will give the venue a major uplift, the activity in and around the site has affected the general public who are facing problems in commuting around the area.

The public, who have been using the area for going from the Ferozepur Road to the Liberty Market for decades, are presently bearing the brunt of the refurbishment activity which is going on round the clock.

According to a media briefing given by the PCB on Wednesday, the uplift work will substantially increase the seating capacity of the stadium from 21,500 to 34,000.

Pakistan is set to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy from Feb 19 to March 9 at three venues — Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium (Karachi) and the Pindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi).

The seating capacity at the Gaddafi Stadium is also being increased by bringing improvement in viewing angles from 22 degrees to 25 and 29 degrees, which will ensure a closer view of the match.

“The re-profiling of [the] enclosures will enhance the viewing experience with improved sightlines. This ensures spectators have a clearer, more comfortable view of the field,” a PCB spokesman said during the briefing.

“The stands are being relocated 20 feet closer to the [on-field] action. This adjustment will create a more immersive and electrifying atmosphere for spectators,” a PCB spokesman said.

“New, high-quality imported seats will be installed for spectators which will offer greater comfort and durability.

“A modern pavilion building is being built to meet ICC requirements. It will offer enhanced facilities for players, officials and VIP guests. Moreover, 20 luxury hospitality boxes are being added, providing a top-tier experience,” the spokesman concluded.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2024