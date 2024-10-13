Babar, Shaheen rested for remaining two Test matches against England

Former captains Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, ace pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah and spinner Abrar Ahmed — who was suffering from a dengue fever — were rested for the Green Shirts’ remaining two games of the three-match series Test against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release on Sunday.

Pakistan’s poor run in Test matches continued as the Green Team was humbled by the visitors in Multan on Friday, losing by an innings and 47 runs.

The remaining two matches will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Green Team has lost the previous six Test matches with their last win coming against Sri Lanka in July 2023.

Former skipper for all formats Babar Azam has seen a dip in form since December 2022 as his knock of 161 against the Kiwis was the last time he crossed the 50-run mark in a Test inning.

During his rough patch since, Babar has crossed the 40-run mark only once when he made 41 against the Aussies in a boxing day Test last year.

Shaheen, who made his Test debut in December 2018 against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, gradually became Pakistan’s frontline paceman across all formats. However, the player’s form has been affected in the past couple of years amid physical fitness (knee) issues.

Since 2022 to date, Shaheen played 10 Test matches taking only 30 wickets at an ordinary average of 39.33 with 4-58 being his best show during this period.

According to the press release issued by PCB today, the players were rested given “the current form and fitness of key players, looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments”.

The four players have been replaced by uncapped wicketkeeper Haseebullah, spinner Mehran Mumtaz and Kamran Ghulam, while seasoned fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan were also included.

Spinner Noman Ali and wrist spinner Zahid Mehmood — who were initially part of the first Test squad but were subsequently released — have also been included in the 16-player squad, PCB said.

National selection committee member Aqib Javed — according to the press release — said that selecting the squad was challenging for the selectors as they had to “consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule.”

“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges,” Javed was quoted in the press release as saying.

“We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger,” Javed said.

Speaking on the new entrants, Javed said that the players now had the chance to showcase their skills against a formidable England side.

“We believe they will rise to the occasion and make the most of this opportunity in the remaining two Tests,” he said.