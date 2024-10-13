E-Paper | October 13, 2024

UK’s flagship investment summit suffers bumpy build-up

AFP Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 10:58am
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference, during his visit to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2024. — Reuters
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference, during his visit to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: The UK government hosts international business leaders on Monday to try and secure much-needed investment for Britain but the build-up has been chaotic with a major firm reportedly threatening to shelve a project.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the leader of the new Labour government, hopes the International Investment Summit in London will show the UK is “the best place in the world to do business”.

Starmer has been in power for just three months after securing a thumping majority in the general election.

But he is already on the back foot, with a YouGov poll showing only 18 per cent of Britons approve of his government’s record to date.

Labour sees Monday’s event as an opportunity to demonstrate its pro-business agenda and to stabilise the economy after 14 years of chaotic Conservative rule and Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Starmer is expected to announce billions of pounds in investments.

He has already unveiled £24 billion ($31.4bn) in green energy projects, including £12bn by Spanish giant Iberdrola and £8bn by Danish firm Orsted.

But his attempts to woo investors suffered a blow when an expected announcement by P&O Ferries of a £1bn port expansion was reported by UK media to be under threat.

This came after Transport Minister Louise Haigh and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner issued a joint press release calling P&O’s employment practices “unscr­u­pulous” and “exploitative”.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the chairman of P&O owner DP World, then threatened not to attend the investment summit.

Last-ditch talks with the UK government ensued and the Times reported on Saturday that bin Sulayem would take part after all and an announcement about the P&O investment was still expected.

‘Out-of-office’

Starmer has placed great importance on the summit and will open the event in conversation with Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google.

Yet he has struggled to attract the top names.

While around 200 private sector executives are expected to attend, many multinational bosses and tech-titans have decided to give it a miss.

Even the opportunity to meet King Charles III at the closing reception, planned for Monday evening, failed to convince them.

In a critical article on Friday, the Financial Times partly attributed the summit’s poor turnout to concerns over its “quality and organisation”.

Five days before the event, the start time and venue had still not been confirmed, added the FT.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The dark heart of Zionism

The dark heart of Zionism

As Israel conducts a genocide in Palestine, bombs Lebanon, Yemen and Syria and seeks to pull Iran into a wider war, the Middle East teeters at the brink of what could potentially morph into a new world war.

Opinion

Editorial

A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...
Ghastly attack
Updated 12 Oct, 2024

Ghastly attack

Duki attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s foreign friends are looking to make major investments in the country, while SCO moot kicks off next week.
Saudi investments
12 Oct, 2024

Saudi investments

THE Saudi investment commitments to Islamabad seem to be taking tangible shape after months of uncertainty around...
Into the abyss
12 Oct, 2024

Into the abyss

THE Pakistan cricket team continues to set unwanted records. On Friday, Shan Masood’s men became the first team in...