E-Paper | October 06, 2024

Internet users face disruption in several cities

Kalbe Ali Published October 6, 2024 Updated October 6, 2024 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: Internet slowdown was experienced by users in various parts of Pakistan on Saturday, primarily due to overloading.

The country has already been facing low bandwidth due to the upgradation of the Web Manag­ement System, commonly referred to as an ‘internet firewall’, a senior executive of one of the cellular mobile operators said. He said the system is being upgraded to cater up to 9 terabytes internet traffic.

As PTI supporters nea­red Islamabad by Saturday noon, disruption in internet and social media services were reported from many parts of the country.

According to Netblocks, reports about disruption in WhatsApp services were received from Raw­al­pindi, Islamabad, Kara­chi and Lahore during the past 24 hours.

The suspension of cellular and mobile data services in the twin cities since Friday morning affected basic services like online banking, ride-hailing and food delivery services.

A senior official of the Pakistan Telecommuni­cation Authority (PTA) said the Punjab government had also requested the suspension of cellular services in key cities of the province, but it was declined.

“[The] cellular services have been suspended in urban areas of Rawalpindi district and Islamabad due to serious concerns of threats by the security agencies,” the PTA official added.

He said the telecom regulator suspends cellular services at the request of security agencies. The PTA “is not authorised” to ask any security agency for details or the nature of the security threat.

He said the request from the Punjab government was rejected as “there was no such threat in any city of Punjab”.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peak of success
06 Oct, 2024

Peak of success

IT started with the ascent of Nanga Parbat in 2017 and ended with the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma on Thursday....
Indian visitor
06 Oct, 2024

Indian visitor

AMONGST the host of foreign dignitaries expected to fly into Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government...
Violence once again
Updated 06 Oct, 2024

Violence once again

The warring sides must rein in their worst impulses and prioritise the nation’s well-being over short-term gains.
Controversial timing
Updated 05 Oct, 2024

Controversial timing

While the judgment undoes a past wrong, it risks being perceived as enabling a myopic political agenda.
ML-1’s prospects
05 Oct, 2024

ML-1’s prospects

ONE of the signature projects envisaged under the CPEC umbrella is the Mainline-1 railway scheme, which is yet to ...
No breathing space
05 Oct, 2024

No breathing space

THIS is the time of the year when city dwellers across Punjab start choking on toxic air. Soon the harmful air will...