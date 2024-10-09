Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit world’s 8,000m peaks

Shehroze Kashif made history on Wednesday by becoming the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

His final climb saw him successfully ascend Shishapangma, standing at 8,027 metres, in the early hours of the morning at 3:30am, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

“The 22-year-old’s incredible journey, driven by unwavering dedication and perseverance, culminated with this remarkable achievement.

“By scaling all of the 8,000m peaks worldwide, he has etched his name in the record books, raising the Pakistani flag on every one of these formidable mountains,” ACP said.

Just days prior, mountaineer Sirbaz Khan became the first Pakistani to summit all ‘8,000ers’ on October 4, also at Shishapangma peak.

Summiting all 14 “eight-thousanders” is considered the peak of mountaineering aspirations. Climbers cross “death zones” where there is not enough oxygen in the air to sustain human life for long periods.

At 17, Shehroze made his first major breakthrough by summiting Broad Peak, earning him the nickname ‘The Broad Boy’.

ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri extended congratulations to Shehroze, his team and the nation for the historic accomplishment.

“On behalf of the president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the executive board and all its members, I extend congratulations to Shehroze for this proud moment,” he said in a statement.

“Shehroze’s accomplishment not only symbolises personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of Pakistani mountaineers,” he added.

The BARD Foundation, which has been sponsoring Shehroze in his expeditions took to social media platforms to felicitate him.

“We are immensely proud to have been a part of Shehroze’s journey. His dedication and achievements are an inspiration for all,” the foundation said.

“From his first summit of Broad Peak at the age of 17 to his most recent triumph at Shishapangma, Shehroze’s journey has been a continuous display of perseverance and national pride.

“By raising the Pakistani flag on every peak, Shehroze has not only carved out a place for himself in mountaineering history but also elevated the country’s standing on the global stage,” it added.

Shehroze’s 14 peaks above 8,000 metres:

Broad Peak (8,047m) July 18, 2019

Mount Everest (8,849m) May 11, 2021

K2 (8,611m) July 27, 2021

Kangchenjunga (8,586m) May 5, 2022

Mount Lhotse (8,516m) May 16, 2022

Nanga Parbat (8,126m) July 1, 2022

Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) August 3, 2022

Gasherbrum-I (8,080m) August 11, 2022

Manaslu (8,163m) September 2022

Annapurna (8,091m) April 2023

Makalu (8,485m) May 2023

Cho Oyu (8,201m) June 2023

Dhaulagiri (8,167m) July 2023

Shishapangma (8,027m) October 9, 2024

Nepali teenager becomes youngest to climb world’s 8,000m peaks

Also on Wednesday, an 18-year-old Nepali mountaineer broke the record for the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, his team said.

Nima Rinji Sherpa reached the summit of Shishapangma on Wednesday morning, completing his mission to stand on the world’s highest peaks.

“He reached the summit this morning. He had trained well and I was confident he would do it,” his father Tashi Sherpa told AFP.

“This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us,” Sherpa said in a statement.

“Mountaineering is more than labour, it is a testament to our strength, resilience and passion.”

Sherpa is no stranger to the mountains, hailing from a family of record-holding mountaineers, who also now run Nepal’s largest mountaineering expedition company.

The record was previously held by another Nepali climber, Mingma Gyabu ‘David’ Sherpa. He achieved it in 2019, at the age of 30.

Nima Rinji Sherpa, who already holds multiple records from his ascents of dozens of peaks, started high-altitude climbing at the age of 16, by climbing Mount Manaslu in August 2022.

By June this year, he had climbed his 13th mountain, Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest.

“This is a proud moment for our country,” Nima Nuru Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, told AFP.

“Nima broke all the stereotypes, and his success has given a message that nothing is impossible if you have a strong determination.”

Nepali climbers — usually ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Everest — are considered the backbone of the climbing industry in the Himalayas.

They carry the majority of equipment and food, fixing ropes and repairing ladders.

Long in the shadows as supporters of foreign climbers, they are slowly being recognised in their own right.

In 2021, a team of Nepali climbers made the first winter ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest peak — Pakistan’s notoriously challenging 8,611m “savage mountain”.