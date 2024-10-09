X ‘mostly refused’ government’s requests for content takedown

KARACHI: Social media platform X rejected several requests made by Pakistan for content removal as it found the posts not to be violating its terms and conditions, an official told the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday.

The submission was made before a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana, which resumed the hearing of petitions filed by activits and civil society members over social media restrictions and suspension of mobile internet and broadband services during and before general elections.

According to the documents submitted in the court, the social media platform turned down most requests as its investigation found that the content did not violate its terms of service and rules.

In most cases, the management of X refused to take any action on content removal requests and asked for additional information to review possible violations of its policies.

Federal law officer says in most cases, platform sought more information about policy violations

The report submitted by Additional Attorney General Ziaul Haq Makhdoom — in light of the last court order — didn’t state the number of requests made by the government or how many of them were approved by X.

It only included replies from the social media platform where it refused to comply with the government’s requests and sought additional information.

It was also not clear from the documents how much information/evidence and additional material were provided to X about the reported posts.

The bench made the report a part of the record, along with other statements filed by various parties and said their copies should be supplied to the counsels of both sides.

The bench added that the submitted documents could be critical while deciding and concluding these matters.

The bench fixed the next hearing on Oct 17 since the case has been partially heard and Abdul Moiz Jaferii, counsel for one of the petitioners, has concluded his arguments.

Till then, interim orders passed during earlier hearings will stay, the bench noted.

In its initial interim order, the court directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted internet services and restore access to X as there was no lawful justification or reasonable grounds for its closure.

However, the interior ministry told the court that X was blocked in February till further orders on the reports of intelligence agencies.

Government officials have also complained about the lack of compliance by the management of X regarding content removal.

Last month, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said access to the social media platform X can be restored if its management is willing to address compliance issues.

“If some compliance issues can be improved, if we can sit down and talk to X, if they come closer to our terms and we move closer to their position, a mechanism can be devi­sed to take things forward and solve the issue in an amicable manner,” he had said.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2024