Shares at PSX climb 800 to reach new high in intraday trade

Mahira Sarfraz Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 12:12pm
Bullish momentum at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday — PSX data portal
Bulls retained their control at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares surged almost 800 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 799.33, or 0.94 per cent, to stand at 85,709.62 points from the previous close of 84,910.29 points.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, said investors were “optimistic about the positive outcomes expected from the upcoming visit of a high-level Saudi delegation, with hopes that Saudi Arabia will invest in the energy, mining, and agriculture sectors”.

Furthermore, he added this optimism was already reflected in the increasing share prices of companies like Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Pakistan State Oil and Pakistan Refinery Limited.

Yesterday, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed that a high-level Saudi delegation, led by Minister for Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, is set to visit Pakistan from Oct 9 to 11 to boost economic ties between the two countries.

The Saudi delegation is expected to include representatives from both government agencies and the private sector, signalling a broadening of Pakistan-Saudi economic partnerships.

“Additionally, stocks with high dividend yields continue to perform well as fixed income yields decline,” Ashraf added, recommending “that investors focus on stocks poised to benefit from structural reforms and monetary easing”.

Yousuf M Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, attributed the climb to falling bond yields impacting sentiment in the stock market.

