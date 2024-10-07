E-Paper | October 07, 2024

NA Secretariat requests ECP to unseat ‘anomaly’ PML-N MNA Adil Bazai

Kalbe Ali Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 10:32pm

The National Assembly Secretariat sent a request to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday to unseat PML-N MNA Adil Bazai.

Considered an “anomaly”, Quetta lawmaker Bazai is part of the PML-N as per official records but is often found on the opposition benches, criticising the government. It is also unclear which party supported him during the February 8 general election.

According to the National Assembly website, Bazai contested the election from Quetta’s NA-262 constituency.

A source told Dawn that he won as an independent candidate, but later joined PML-N. Within three days of the election, he submitted an affidavit to the ECP, per the source.

As per the law, an independent candidate cannot switch sides after submitting an allegiance affidavit to the ECP, yet, Bazai has been seen siding with the PTI and SIC members.

According to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat and seen by Dawn.com, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif declared that Bazai defected from the party in violation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which prohibits defections or “floor-crossing”.

The PML-N supremo made a “declaration … against Mr Adil Khan Bazai, MNA. NA-262, for defection from the Parliamentary Party of PML-N under Article 63A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”, the notification reads, adding that the party chief requests the ECP to “declare his seat vacant”.

Reacting to a report about the request to disqualify and de-seat him on X, Bazai reposted the report and captioned his post with a laughing emoji.

