Lahore Development Authority seals 60 properties for illegal commercial use

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 60 properties in its ongoing operation against illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

The town planning wing sealed over five dozen properties in the provincial capital, according to an authority spokesperson.

LDA teams conducted an operation under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali and directed by Ali Nusrat, the Director of Town Planning Zone IV, sealing two dozen illegal commercial properties, including well-known restaurants, food outlets, showrooms, bakeries, and cafes in Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi and surrounding regions,

Previously, the LDA had targeted properties on Multan Road and in Gulberg, sealing approximately three dozen properties in total.

On Multan Road alone, a dozen illegal commercial properties were sealed.

Teams from Town Planning Zone III also took action in Gulberg, sealing two dozen properties involved in illegal commercial use and outstanding commercial fees.

Among the sealed properties were private banks, stores, travel offices, clinics, laboratories, private schools, offices, showrooms, pizza shops, restaurants, halls, and pharmacies in an operation conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I Asad Ul-Zaman, with direct oversight by the Directors of Town Planning Zones II and III, Sidra Tabassum.

Previously, multiple notices were issued to the affected properties.

The LDA reaffirmed its commitment to taking indiscriminate action against illegal constructions and commercial buildings throughout the city.

Following the directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the LDA was actively taking steps to make the provincial capital a “liveable city”.

Under the leadership of LDA’s director general (DG) Tahir Farooq, the Enforcement Department launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments in Karim Market, Moon Market in Iqbal Town, and Scheme Mor.

The illegal counters and encroachments were removed from all sides, which resulted in the confiscation of goods from two trucks.

Earlier, the LDA completed sifting the record of 75,000 properties across various housing schemes as part of its reforms and initiated mapping to identify business premises operating illegally.

Last week, the authority sealed 20 properties over illegal commercial use and demolished six illegal constructions.