56 prisoners being brought back from Sri Lanka

Published October 7, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-six Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka for several years are being brought back to Pakistan on a chartered plane, on Sunday.

In a meeting with Pri­me Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, the interior minister briefed him on the return of 56 Paki­stani prisoners from Sri Lanka. He said federal minister Abdul Aleem Khan was willing to bear all the expenses on the return of Pakistani prisoners.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of both cabinet members for facilitating the return of the prisoners.

A chartered plane was earlier dispatched to bring the prisoners back to Pakistan, APP adds.

The repatriation was a result of three months of coordination between the interior ministry, under the direction of Mohsin Naqvi, and Sri Lankan authorities.

Mr Naqvi had tasked the ministry with facilitating the release and return of the Pakistani nationals. He expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government and its high commissioner for their assistance in the matter.

He also thanked Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for generously taking on the financial responsibility of bringing the prisoners home.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2024

