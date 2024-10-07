No one will be allowed to create instability, vows PM Shehbaz

• Interior minister rules out talks with those who engaged in violence

• Imran, other PTI leaders booked in terror cases

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged on Sunday that no one will be allowed to create instability in the country, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also ruled out any possibility of talks with PTI protesters.

“No one will be allowed to take any illegal course for causing instability in the country,” PM Shehbaz said while receiving a briefing from Mr Naqvi on Sunday regarding the situation in Islamabad following the PTI rally.

Mr Sharif lauded the interior minister and Islamabad’s administration for “foiling the attempt to create chaos in the federal capital”. He also commended the Islamabad and Punjab police, as well as the Rangers, for their role in maintaining law and order.

The prime minister expressed condolences for Constable Abdul Hameed Shah, who was martyred while on duty during the protest. He instructed the interior minister to ensure that the family of the fallen officer is properly taken care of.

Economic development and prosperity remain top priorities of the government, he said, accusing political opponents of trying to disrupt the country’s progress.

“The world recognises Pakistan’s economic policies, while our political opponents want to disrupt Pakis­tan’s development. But no one will be allowed to create instability illegally in the country,” he added.

Naqvi rules out talks

Interior Minister Naqvi ruled out any possibility of talks with PTI protesters, announcing financial assistance for the family of Constable Hameed.

Speaking to the media following the funeral of the constable, the minister vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

Mr Naqvi revealed that the Shaheed package for the constable’s family, including employment opportunities for his two sons and a plot of land, would be processed within the next two to three days.

On the issue of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr Naqvi said Mr Gandapur was not present at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, and the Islamabad police were searching for him.

He said Rangers and police had raided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Saturday to arrest Mr Gandapur, but he allegedly escaped through the main entrance. The minister claimed that there were photos of Mr Gandapur fleeing.

“The chief minister is neither in their custody nor in the custody of any Pakistani institution. We had suspicions about his presence at two to three locations, which led to the raids, but they are still maintaining roadblocks. Wher­ever he is found, the police will take necessary action,” Mr Naqvi said.

He ruled out negotiations with individuals who had instigated violence, asserting that those involved would face legal action. “If there’s no possibility of a peaceful resolution, we will not engage with those responsible for attacks,” he said, adding that the situation in Islamabad would soon be fully under control.

He noted that the KP chief minister was wanted in connection with the events in Islamabad and further details would be provided later.

Imran, others booked in terror case

Meanwhile, Lahore police registered an FIR against PTI founder Imran Khan, along with 200 other party leaders, workers and lawyers, on charges of sedition, terrorism and other serious offences.

Three additional cases were lodged against hundreds of PTI leaders and supporters for violating Section 144, imposed by the Punjab government, and for other related charges.

Police arrested 16 PTI leaders and activists in Lahore. In Toba Tek Singh, raids were carried out on the homes of several PTI leaders to arrest them ahead of a countrywide protest scheduled for Monday.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, authorities registered a dozen cases and detained over 1,000 PTI supporters, including around two dozen police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The arrests followed two days of violent clashes between PTI activists and law enforcement as protestors attempted to march on D-Chowk in Islamabad.

While the intensity of the protests has subsided, a small group of demonstrators gathered at Express Chowk and Kulsoom Chowk but were quickly dispersed by police, with over 45 arrests made. Similar protests in otherareas, including Koral, Tarnol and Sangjani, were also suppressed by law enforcement agencies.

