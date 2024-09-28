Swat protesters oppose military operations

SWAT: Scores of people on Friday took out a rally in Mingora here against terrorism and opposed military operations.

They insisted that terrorist activities in the region were “state-sponsored and artificial” and warned that if the state didn’t eliminate terrorism, the residents of Swat would take “matters into their own hands to defend their homeland.”

The rally, organised by the Swat Qaumi Jirga at Nishat Chowk, was attended by the representatives of political parties, Swat Lawyers’ Association, transport associations, trader federations, private schools association, teacher unions, and local communities.

Youth, students, and a few women from the legal profession also participated in the protest, which was staged under the slogan “Eliminate Artificial Terrorism, No to Military Operations, and Demand Durable Peace in Swat,” took place at.

Threaten to take matters into their own hands

Noted among participants were MPA Fazal Hakim Khan, Mukhtar Yousafzai, Ayoub Asharey, Naveed Khan, Attaullah Jan, Fahim Naeem Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Shamsul Hadi advocate, Maulana Hujjatullah, Sher Bahadur Khan, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Khurshaid Kaka Ji, Irfan Chattan, Wajid Ali Khan, Shahid Ali Khan, Abdullah Khan, Zafar Shilmaney, and Sadiq Aziz.

The protesters carried white flags and shouted slogans against terrorism, and alleged that the terrorist activities were sponsored by the state.

They said that they understood and acknowledged the protest’s background and objectives.

“We are fed up with these fabricated terrorism projects. We demand peace and development initiatives on Pashtun soil. Those who devise these plans must know that the Pakhtun nation can no longer be fooled by such tactics,” a speaker said.

He also criticised the deputy commissioner of Swat for issuing a terror alert a day ago and alleged that the district administration, police and security agencies were “complicit” in terrorist activities as they hadn’t detected any real threats to peace.

The other speakers said similar “misguided” actions led to the fall of Dhaka in 1971.

They urge the “state-sponsored Taliban forces to halt anti-Pakhtun activities” to prevent the country’s disintegration.

The speakers criticised intelligence and security agencies over what they called their failure to provide security to foreign diplomats during their Sept 21 visit to Malam Jabba region and thus, resulting in a terrorist attack on them.

They alleged that the negligence of security forces had caused a significant damage to tourism and development activities in Swat region.

“Swat residents are known for their hospitality. Those foreign dignitaries were our guests but unfortunately, some elements, who are opposed to Swat’s progress, orchestrated the bomb blast on their convoy,” a speaker said.

The speakers announced that the local teachers and students would start sensitising people to the issue of “state-sponsored” terrorism in the region.

The rally concluded with a unanimous resolution calling for the immediate withdrawal of security forces from the Pakistan-Austrian Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024