E-Paper | October 04, 2024

Ferozsons partners with Gilead for HIV drugs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 07:35am

KARACHI: A local pharmaceutical company has reached an agreement with an American company for the manufacturing of HIV drugs.

According to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, Ferozsons Labo­ratories Ltd (Ferozsons) has entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licence agreement with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC, a US-based biopharmaceutical company for the manufacture and sale of licensed generic Lenacapavir. It is one of six global partners to have signed a voluntary licence agreement with Gilead to produce a high-quality generic of Lenacapavir.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High cost of living
Updated 04 Oct, 2024

High cost of living

There will be no let-up in the pain of middle-class people when it comes to grocery expenses, school fees, and hospital bills.
Regional response
04 Oct, 2024

Regional response

IT is welcome that Afghanistan’s neighbours are speaking with one voice when it comes to the critical issue of...
Cultural conservation
04 Oct, 2024

Cultural conservation

THE Sindh government’s recent move to declare the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library as a protected heritage site is...
Judicial infighting
03 Oct, 2024

Judicial infighting

As other state institutions grow more assertive, continued failure to present a united front will increasingly endanger SC's authority.
Iranian salvo
Updated 03 Oct, 2024

Iranian salvo

With the US and UK egging on Israel, instead of reining in their rabid ally, it is difficult to foresee a negotiated denouement of this conflict.
Chance to play well
03 Oct, 2024

Chance to play well

THE announcement came without warning very late on Tuesday night. Merely six months since his reappointment and 11...