Ferozsons partners with Gilead for HIV drugs

KARACHI: A local pharmaceutical company has reached an agreement with an American company for the manufacturing of HIV drugs.

According to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, Ferozsons Labo­ratories Ltd (Ferozsons) has entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licence agreement with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC, a US-based biopharmaceutical company for the manufacture and sale of licensed generic Lenacapavir. It is one of six global partners to have signed a voluntary licence agreement with Gilead to produce a high-quality generic of Lenacapavir.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024