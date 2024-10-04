Govt told to remove names of Elahi family from PCL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ordered the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday to remove the names of PTI President Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi from the Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the order allowing two separate petitions filed by Mr Elahi and his family.

A counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the court had previously ordered the respondents to remove the names of his clients from the Exit Control List (ECL). He said the respondents, in order to frustrate the court order, removed the petitioners’ names from the ECL but included them in the PCL.

After going through reports filed by the respondents, Justice Mirza declared the inclusion of the petitioners’ names in the PCL illegal.

LHC had ordered the interior ministry in July to remove their names from restriction lists

The judge allowed the petitions and ordered the respondents to remove the names of the petitioners from the PCL.

On Sept 24, the interior ministry had informed the LHC that the names of the petitioners were removed from the lists carrying travel restrictions.

In light of the report, Justice Mirza had disposed of a contempt of court petition filed by the former chief minister and his family.

The LHC had on July 8 ordered the interior ministry to remove the names of Mr Elahi and his two family members from the restricted lists, allowing them to travel abroad.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024