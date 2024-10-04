E-Paper | October 04, 2024

Dr Arif Alvi’s dental clinic in Karachi sealed by SBCA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 09:59am

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Thursday sealed the dental clinic of former president Dr Arif Alvi in Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society on the grounds that the senior PTI leader was running a “commercial operation in a residential building”.

The SBCA spokesman confirmed the development calling it a “routine job” from the officials concerned.

The SBCA sources said that a team led by one of the authority’s assistant directors visited the clinic in the evening and stopped the staff from further regular activities.

Later, they sealed the clinic and put a notice outside the facility which mentioned the violation of the defined rules. The PTI Karachi spokesperson, Fauzia Siddiqi, confirmed the action from the SBCA calling it a part of “vendetta” against the PTI from PM Shehbaz Sharif government and its ally in Sindh, the Pakistan Peoples Party.

“It’s so ridiculous that the SBCA noticed Dr Alvi’s clinic after years,” the party’s Karachi president Raja Azhar said in a statement.

“All public institutions and regulatory authorities in Sindh are operating like political wing of the PPP. Such tactics cannot harass or push back the PTI leaders and workers who stand firm with the ideology of its founder Imran Khan.”

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024

