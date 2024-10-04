E-Paper | October 04, 2024

GB cabinet okays Land Reforms Bil, creation of four districts

Jamil Nagri Published October 4, 2024

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet has approved the Land Reforms Bill 2024, creation of four more districts in the region and decided some other important issues of the region.

GB cabinet sessions chaired by GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, Chief Minister Secretariat Gilgit, it was attended by GB ministers, adviser to chief minister, chief secretary, inspector general of police and administrative secretaries.

The cabinet session approved the Land Reforms Bill 2024, after the approval from the cabinet, the Land Reforms Bill will be presented in the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly for adoption. The cabinet has also approved creation of four new districts including district Deral, district Tangir, Roundu district , Yasin, Ghupis district.

The cabinet directed appointment of administrative officers and in the light of the decision of the cabinet, it was decided to fill all vacant posts from grades 6 to 15 through the Education Testing Council as per the prevailing procedure.

In the cabinet meeting, it was approved to give Rs15 million as grant-in-aid from GB government for the water diversion project in Skardu started with the support of the local community to remove the shortage of irrigation and clean drinking water in Skardu.

In order to ensure the timely and quality construction of this important project, the establishment of a steering committee was also approved to ensure effective implementation including reconciliation with the local community.

The cabinet approved Rs4.7 million for paying land compensation to purchase land for Nasreen Nasir, who received the Tamgha-i-Shujaat for ensuring the safety of human lives by sheltering 24 people in the 2005 riots.

The Cabinet also approved the Child Protection Policy to protect the rights of children and protect children from exploitation, violence and abuse in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the cabinet meeting, a one-year extension in the deployment of civil armed forces in Gilgit-Baltistan was approved.

A committee was also set up to prepare recommendations for increasing the capacity of the police and local forces to improve internal peace in the future.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024

