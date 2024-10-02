E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Return ticket with same airline must for some destinations

Mohammad Asghar Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 09:55am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani passengers travelling abroad on a visit visa, particularly to Dubai, Bangkok and Malaysia, will now be required to have a two-way ticket with the same airline.

In the case of separate airline tickets, the PNR number must be the same and passengers with a ‘low profile’ must be checked at airports, documents reveal.

According to correspondence between the Federal Investigation Agency and the Civil Aviation Authority, the move was prompted by incidents of passengers being denied boarding if they had itineraries booked under different PNRs, or had a return ticket with a different airline.

The FIA said it had noted with concern that a significant number of “low-profile passengers” were travelling to Malaysia and Thailand with different ticket numbers even on the same PNR.

This allowed some travel agents to “refund the return ticket, leaving passengers in a distressed situation in case they face entry refusal and deportation”. The passengers are then forced to pay the airline, even though they have paid the travel agents in full.

In this regard, the FIA requested that boarding cards only be issued to those passengers who have the same ticket number, so that the exploitation of such passengers at the hands of some travel agents is curbed and their rights are protected.

A CAA letter noted that this procedure would apply to airlines that fly to states where a return ticket with the same airline is a requirement of their border control regime. Other airlines whose state of registry dies not have such requirements can continue to sell tickets in the usual manner.

The FIA and CAA have also written to all domestic and foreign airlines in this regard.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moments of dread

Moments of dread

Rafia Zakaria
Prophecies are not needed. It does not take much looking around to note that the world is undergoing exceptional mayhem.

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...
Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...