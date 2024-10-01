Zakir Naik arrives for month-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Promi­nent religious preacher Dr Zakir Naik arrived in the country on Monday on a month-long visit that will see him deliver lectures in major cities of the country including Kara­chi, Islamabad and Lahore.

This is Naik’s first visit to Pakistan in three decades — the last time he visited was in 1992, when he met with religious scholar Dr Israr Ahmed in Lahore before returning to India.

Although originally from India, the preacher currently resides in Malaysia due to legal troubles in his home country, which has sought his extradition in a number of cases.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Naik was received by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and PM’s aide Rana Mashhood.

During his stay in Pakistan, Dr Naik is scheduled to address public gatherings, starting from Karachi on Oct 5.

He will speak in Lahore on Oct 12 and Islamabad on Oct 19.

In addition to public events, he is expected to meet senior government officials and participate in various public engagements, as his visit is scheduled to continue until Oct 28.

Sources in the religious affairs ministry said

Dr Naik was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the government and would be given foolproof security during his month-long stay.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024