Indian govt to decide over team’s participation in Champions Trophy: BCCI

KANPUR: Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla has said the country’s government will take a final call on whether the national team will travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Press Trust of India news agency reported on Monday.

Pakistan are scheduled to host the ODI event from Feb 19 to March 9.

“No decision has been taken (yet),” Shukla was quoted as saying by PTI [Press Trust of India]. “But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government.

“It’s up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country.

“In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024