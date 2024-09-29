Mohammad Yousuf resigns from PCB selection committee citing ‘personal reasons’

Former batting maestro Mohammad Yousuf on Sunday announced his resignation from the cricket selection committee, citing “personal reasons”.

In March, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a “reorganised” men’s national selection committee comprising seven members with equal powers.

He said that the committee would no longer have a chairman and all seven members would have equal powers. “They will take decisions on a majority basis […] so that we can go towards a better conclusion,” he said.

In July, the selection committee was restructured yet again after the sacking of Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq following Pakistan’s disastrous show in the T20 World Cup in May.

After the duo were removed, the selection committee comprised of four voting members and five ex-officio or non-voting members.

Yousuf announced his resignation in a post on social media platform X.

“Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan cricket,” he wrote.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.”

PCB confirmed Yousuf’s resignation, saying he wanted to focus on other key responsibilities within the cricket board.

“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member,” according to a statement released on Sunday.

“Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the High Performance Centre.”

Yousuf was the head coach of the Pakistan U-19 side that finished third in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa, the statement added.

In November, Yousuf was named head coach of the national U-19 team by the PCB.