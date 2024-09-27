E-Paper | September 27, 2024

IHC summons officials of spy agencies in missing persons case

Malik Asad Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 10:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed displeasure over the performance of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and summoned the officials of spy agencies for an in-camera hearing.

An IHC larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir was hearing cases of missing persons, including Baloch students.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Muna­war Iqbal Duggal submitted an application seeking exemption of officials of the Inter-Services Int­elligence, Military Intel­ligence and Intelligence Bureau from public appearance in court.

He said the officials of spy agencies may be targeted upon the disclosure of their identity and movement.

Court deplores performance of inquiry commission

He requested the bench to get the in-camera briefing from these officials who were included in the committee on the missing persons.

The counsel for missing persons, Imaan Mazari, argued before the court that 187 persons have gone missing since August this year and an explanation over the cases of enforced disappearances may be sought from the government.

When the court inquired how the counsel got the list of missing persons, Ms Mazari replied that the Baloch Yakjehti Council has compiled the list.

Justice Kayani remarked that the government is under obligation to share details of the missing persons even if they are detained in Afghanistan or Kashmir, adding that a strategy may be devised for the recovery of the missing persons.

The court summoned the inspector general of Balochistan police to appear at the next hearing.

The bench also decided to hold in-camera briefing by the officials of ISI, MI and IB at the next hearing.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

