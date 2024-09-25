E-Paper | September 25, 2024

China commits help for four mega road projects

Amin Ahmed Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 08:01am
Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan being recieved by Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiapeng in Beijing on September 24, 202 — PID
Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan being recieved by Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiapeng in Beijing on September 24, 202 — PID

ISLAMABAD: China has agreed to assist Pakistan in completing four major projects in the transportation and communications sectors.

Minister for Privatisation and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan discussed this collaboration with China’s Minister for Transport Li Xiapeng in Beijing on Tuesday, who expressed keen interest in joint ventures and working together on these important projects.

According to the details, Pakistan and China will work together for the completion of ML-1, M-6 and M-9 projects while the second phase of Karakoram Highway (KKH) and the construction of Kaghan-Naran, Jhal Khand, Babusar Top and Tunnel till KKH will be constructed.

Mr Aleem arrived in Beijing to attend the International Transport Conference on Wednesday.

Public-private partnerships and other financial modalities were not just discussed, but a strong commitment was made to ensure their success. It was emphasised that the missing links to CPEC projects, including the motorway from Sukkur to Hyderabad and Karachi, will be completed.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

