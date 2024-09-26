‘N’ leaders vow not to let political strife, militancy derail progress

• Nawaz told diplomat political chaos nothing new for Pakistan, says CM Maryam

• Ahsan Iqbal urges security steps, socio-economic strategy to combat extremism

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for a secure environment to stage an economic recovery two key PML-N leaders on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan’s adversaries, in a bid to destabilise the country, were perpetrating political instability and militant violence.

Speaking at a youth ceremony in Faisalabad, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz described a meeting between her father Nawaz Sharif and a foreign diplomat, saying: “This morning, a foreign ambassador was visiting Nawaz Sharif and I was also present.”

“He talked about the political chaos in Pakistan and asked how he (Nawaz) views it. Nawaz Sharif told him we have grown up in the midst of this turmoil, we have grown politically and even today, this is not something new for us; this is the way it has been in Pakistan for a long time,” she said.

Although she did not identify the diplomat, Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong had called on Mr Sharif earlier in the day.

The anecdote reflects how even foreign governments are concerned over events unfolding in the country, and lines up with reports that certain ‘friendly countries’ have expressed reservations over investing in Pakistan because of the persistent political instability that currently prevails.

Mr Sharif’s interaction with the Chinese ambassador, according to an official readout, focused on exploring the potential for enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, business, and investment.

Jiang Zaidong highlighted that China highly valued its friendship with Pakistan, and this relationship had advanced significantly under PML-N governments. He welcomed Punjab’s inclusion in the upgraded vision of CPEC, which included the development of special economic zones.

‘Adversaries trying to destabilise Pakistan’

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday stressed that Pakistan’s adversaries were actively working to destabilise the country by sponsoring and facilitating militant groups, adding that economic recovery depended on a secure environment.

Linking economic stability with security, the federal minister highlighted the need for enhanced intelligence capabilities, stronger regional cooperation, and more robust measures to counter the narratives supporting militancy that is aimed at disrupting Pakistan’s progress and undermining national security.

He expressed these views while addressing an international conference titled ‘Countering Terrorism in Pakistan: Progress, Challenges and the Path Forward’, jointly organised by Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bahria University, Islamabad.

“As a result of a lack of continuity in policies, we saw the reemergence of these networks [of terrorism] […] The policy adopted [during the PTI tenure] of taking back some elements from Afghanistan has again posed a challenge, but now the PML-N government is determined to fight, defeat and eliminate them like we did before,” APP quoted him as saying.

Mr Iqbal outlined the government’s initiatives, such as the National Action Plan (NAP) and Azm-i-Istehkam Vision, which focused on consolidating counter-terrorism gains and promoting long-term peace.

The minister warned about the evolving nature of the terrorist threat and called for both immediate security measures and long-term socio-economic strategies to combat extremism.

Terrorism is no longer confined to insurgencies or large militant groups. The rise of lone wolf attacks, along with cyber radicalization and the use of social media for extremist recruitment, have transformed the landscape, he said.

In a message to the youth, the minister advised them to become aware of the potential dangers of the present times, specifically misinformation.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2024