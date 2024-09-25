E-Paper | September 25, 2024

‘Big threats on my life by Iran,’ Donald Trump claims

Anadolu Agency Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 07:37pm
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dances onstage as he concludes his remarks at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia on September 24. — AFP
Former US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has received threats to his life from Iran.

“Big threats on my life by Iran. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again,” the Republican presidential nominee said on Truth Social. He also said the entire US military is “watching and waiting”.

Trump thanked the US Congress for unanimously approving additional funding for the Secret Service, noting that he is now surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than ever before.

Trump’s comments came after gunshots were heard near his location in Florida on September 15, though officials later confirmed he was safe.

The September 15 incident, which authorities have said is being treated as an apparent assassination attempt, was the second time in as many months that somebody tried to kill the former president.

A July 13 shooting during a political rally in Pennsylvania left Trump slightly wounded when a bullet grazed his ear. The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed when Secret Service agents returned fire.

US intel warns Trump on real assassination threat from Tehran

Trump was briefed on Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding what officials described as “real and specific threats” from Iran to assassinate him, to destabilise the US, his campaign said late on Tuesday.

“Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director, said in a statement.

“Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris and is terrified of the strength and resolve of president Trump,” Cheung said.

“He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again.”

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

