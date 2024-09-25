E-Paper | September 25, 2024

US needs to get out of Ukraine war, says Trump

Reuters Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 10:51am
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. — AFP
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. — AFP

Washington: Re­pub­lican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States needs to get out of the war in Ukraine and that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden had no plan to do so.

“Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can’t get us out. They can’t get us out,” Trump said in a speech in Georgia. The United States does not have troops in Ukraine but has given military and humanitarian assistance worth billions of dollars to Ukraine.

“I think that we’re stuck in that war unless I’m president. I’ll get it done. I’ll get it negotiated, I’ll get out. We gotta get out. Biden says ‘we will not leave until we win.’ What happens if they win,” Trump said.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

US Elections
World

