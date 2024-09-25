E-Paper | September 25, 2024

Imran won’t be tried in military court, govt tells IHC

Malik Asad Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition of former prime minister Imran Khan against his possible military trial as the government said his court-martial is not on the cards and any such move will be initiated after completing formalities.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Au­­rangzeb was hearing the petition.

During the course of he­a­ring, Additional Attor­ney General Barrister Muna­war Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court.

On the court’s query about Mr Khan’s apprehension of putting him before the military court, Barrister Duggal said that the federal government has not taken any decision for Mr Khan’s court martial in connection with May 9 cases.

He, however, said that in case the competent authority took a decision for his military trial, then the legal course will be adopted and the permission will be sought from the judicial magistrate concerned.

The court disposed of the petition upon this undertaking.

Mr Khan had filed the petition against his possible military trial in connection with cases registered against him over May 9 violence.

Meanwhile, the same court sought details of the cases registered against Mr Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Justice Aurangzeb, after preliminary hearing of the case, issued notices to the secretary of interior, inspector general of police and others.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till Sept 27.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

If warmongers in Tel Aviv manage to ignite a full-blown war with Lebanon, it will likely pull in both the Iran-led ‘Axis of Resistance’, and Israel’s Western protectors and benefactors.
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...