Imran won’t be tried in military court, govt tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition of former prime minister Imran Khan against his possible military trial as the government said his court-martial is not on the cards and any such move will be initiated after completing formalities.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Au­­rangzeb was hearing the petition.

During the course of he­a­ring, Additional Attor­ney General Barrister Muna­war Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court.

On the court’s query about Mr Khan’s apprehension of putting him before the military court, Barrister Duggal said that the federal government has not taken any decision for Mr Khan’s court martial in connection with May 9 cases.

He, however, said that in case the competent authority took a decision for his military trial, then the legal course will be adopted and the permission will be sought from the judicial magistrate concerned.

The court disposed of the petition upon this undertaking.

Mr Khan had filed the petition against his possible military trial in connection with cases registered against him over May 9 violence.

Meanwhile, the same court sought details of the cases registered against Mr Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Justice Aurangzeb, after preliminary hearing of the case, issued notices to the secretary of interior, inspector general of police and others.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till Sept 27.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024