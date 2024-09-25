E-Paper | September 25, 2024

Karate champion Shahzaib Rind gets hero’s welcome in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 07:38am
Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti receives Shahzaib Rind at the Quetta airport on Tuesday.—Dawn
QUETTA: Shahzaib Rind, who recently won a global karate league, received a rapturous welcome upon his return to his native province, Balochistan, on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial officials and a huge number of fans received Mr Rind at the airport after his triumph at the Karate Combat Championship.

Mr Rind became the ‘Karate Combat World Lightweight Championship’ after trouncing all six opponents.

After his arrival, the athlete was taken to the Chief Minister’s House, where CM Bugti congratulated him on his feat and assured him of the government’s full support.

Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, CM’s Advisor on Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed, and others praised Mr Rind on his “impressive achievements”.

In his message, Mr Rind expressed his joy at the reception after the “disappointment” of a tepid welcome in Islamabad.

He recalled facing one of the toughest fighters in his recent match but said he managed to secure the victory through “determination”. He rec­alled the start of his karate career from a small club, adding that his dream is to create more opportunities for the youth.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Youth Programme’s chairman, Rana Mashood, has called Mr Rind a “national hero” whose victory is a source of pride for the nation.

While speaking at a ceremony at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences, he said Mr Rind was a hero like Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem, and the prime minister would invite him after his return to Pakistan from the US.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

