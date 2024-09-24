E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Russian cosmonauts return to Earth after record International Space Station stay

AFP Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 09:36am
Nasa astronaut Tracy Dyson holds a Russian traditional Matryoshka wooden doll depicting her after landing at Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Monday.—AFP
Nasa astronaut Tracy Dyson holds a Russian traditional Matryoshka wooden doll depicting her after landing at Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Monday.—AFP

ALMATY: Two Russian cosmonauts landed back on Earth on Monday after a record-breaking stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub spent 374 days in low-Earth orbit at the ISS, the longest time anybody has ever stayed on the station in a continuous stint. During his stay, Kononenko, 60, also set a new record for the longest cumulative time any person has spent in space — passing the three-year mark with a total of 1,111 days across five trips.

American astronaut Tracy Dyson, who took off for the station in March, also returned to Earth. The Soyuz MS-25 capsule carrying the three landed in the vast steppe of Kazakhstan at 16:59 local time, an official broadcast of the landing showed.

The absolute record for the longest unbroken time any human has spent in space belongs to Russia’s Valeri Polyakov, who spent 438 days on the Mir space station in 1994-95. Russia has vowed to quit the ISS, which it says has outlived its purpose, and is planning to launch its own independent space station, though those plans have been beset by delays.

Russia’s Roscosmos state space agency is seeking new partnerships with countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

In a rare form of cooperation between Washington and Moscow amid tensions over Ukraine, US and Russian astronauts jointly stay aboard the ISS and Russian Soyuz craft ferry them to and from the station. The ISS spans the size of a football field and orbits some 250 miles above the Earth.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...