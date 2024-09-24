E-Paper | September 24, 2024

TTP ‘denies’ involvement in Swat attack on diplomats

Fazal Khaliq Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 09:50am

SWAT: A case has been registered against unidentified persons over Sunday’s explosion which targeted a diplomatic convoy in Swat.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has registered the FIR a day after one cop was martyred and five others were injured in the attack.

The FIR has been registered under sections 324, 353 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code; sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act; and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The PPC sections deal with crimes of wilful murder, assault on public servants and causing damage, while Section 7 of ATA outlines a punishment of ten years to life for acts of terrorism.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has den­ied its involvement in the attack, according to AFP.

In a statement, the group said it had “nothing to do with the attack” targeting the foreign ambassadors of a dozen nations.

The attack has been con­demned by the Swat Cha­mber of Commerce, traders’ federation, lawyers, and civil society members.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred constable Burhan Khan was held at the Police Lines, Mingora, on Monday.

He was laid to rest with official honours in his ancestral cemetery in Shamozai village of Swat.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...