TTP ‘denies’ involvement in Swat attack on diplomats

SWAT: A case has been registered against unidentified persons over Sunday’s explosion which targeted a diplomatic convoy in Swat.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has registered the FIR a day after one cop was martyred and five others were injured in the attack.

The FIR has been registered under sections 324, 353 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code; sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act; and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The PPC sections deal with crimes of wilful murder, assault on public servants and causing damage, while Section 7 of ATA outlines a punishment of ten years to life for acts of terrorism.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has den­ied its involvement in the attack, according to AFP.

In a statement, the group said it had “nothing to do with the attack” targeting the foreign ambassadors of a dozen nations.

The attack has been con­demned by the Swat Cha­mber of Commerce, traders’ federation, lawyers, and civil society members.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred constable Burhan Khan was held at the Police Lines, Mingora, on Monday.

He was laid to rest with official honours in his ancestral cemetery in Shamozai village of Swat.

