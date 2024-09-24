No quick fix to crisis, Sri Lanka’s new president tells nation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka visits the Buddhist Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, on Monday.—AFP

• Dissanayaka seeks international support to rebuild economy

• PM Gunawardena resigns shortly before oath-taking ceremony

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s first leftist president was sworn into office on Monday and vowed to restore public faith in politics, but said he had no magic solution to the hardships suffered following an unprecedented economic crisis.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayaka of the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) took his oath at the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after trouncing his nearest rivals in Saturday’s vote.

The previously fringe politician, whose party led two failed uprisings that left tens of thousands dead, saw a surge of support after the 2022 economic meltdown immiserated millions of ordinary Sri Lankans.

Dissanayaka, the bearded 55-year-old son of a labourer, was sworn in by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya in a televised ceremony attended by diplomats, lawmakers, Buddhist and other clergy and the military.

“I am not a conjuror, I am not a magician, I am a common citizen,” he said after taking his oath. “I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don’t… my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis.”

A small crowd of JVP supporters gathered outside the secretariat, waving pictures of Dissan­ayaka and the national flag.

Dissanayaka succeeds Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office at the peak of the financial crisis following the government’s first foreign debt default and months of punishing food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Wickremesinghe, 75, imposed steep tax hikes and other austerity measures under the terms of an IMF bailout. His policies ended the shortages and returned the economy to growth but left millions struggling to make ends meet.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned shortly before the ceremony, clearing the way for Dissanayaka to appoint his own cabinet.

Addressing concerns about the JVP’s historical anti-West and anti-India stance, Dissanayaka said he wanted international support to rebuild the economy.

“Regardless of the power divisions in the world, we intend to work with other nations to benefit our country,” he said, as Colombo-based diplomats watched from the balcony of the presidential office.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024